Juvenile charged with arson

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a 15-year-old juvenile with two counts of aggravated arson related to a house fire on Thursday evening.

The fire occurred at 5182 U.S. 22 SE in Union Township and was reported at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the sheriff’s communication center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a structure fire. It was reported that the occupants of the residence were outside the home. Members of the Washington Fire Department responded to the scene and brought the fire under control.

During the investigation, it was determined by fire investigators that it appeared the fire had been intentionally set.

Sheriff’s detectives on scene began their investigation and subsequently determined the fire was set by a juvenile living at the residence, a grandson to the home owners.

The juvenile was taken into custody, charged with two counts of delinquency by aggravated arson and transported to the South Center Ohio Juvenile Detention Center to be held pending his appearance before the Fayette County Common Pleas Court – Juvenile Division.

Sheriff’s detectives and investigators from the Washington Fire Department are continuing their investigation of the fire.

