Locals get creative with cooking recipes

It has been exceptionally fun to have the many conversations lately about what local people are cooking and eating. One woman told of a “one pot” dinner she made with ham, green beans, potatoes and corn all cooked together. Carolyn shared a picture of her vichyssoise, a chilled creamy potato and leek soup, which she made using market ingredients. Julia forwarded her recipe for a marinated salad of cabbage, carrots, red onion, celery, beets, cucumbers, bell peppers, and radishes, with a dressing of apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and salt (refrigerated for a day). Both the “one pot meal” and the cabbage salad sound highly adaptable to the ingredients you have on hand and what you like.

Several of the Fayette County Farmers Market vendors have had huge heads of cabbage for sale, and in addition to making salads and slaw, many are making kraut it seems. My favorite recipe requires only cabbage and salt (with the addition of optional caraway seed); 1 ½ tablespoons of salt is massaged into about three pounds of sliced cabbage. The cabbage, which becomes watery and limp, is then packed into wide mouth half-gallon canning jars. This is weighted down with a small (jelly) jar which fits nicely into a wide mouth jar. Basically, the cabbage is kept below the surface of the salt water and fermented for 3-10 days (or longer). Tasting is the way to tell when it is fermented to the level you like. This sauerkraut can be canned, but the benefits of the good bacteria which are produced in the fermentation process will be lost.

Our friends, neighbors and the local library are wonderful sources for recipes, as is, of course, the internet.

Modern Woodmen members of Washington Court House will sponsor a Drive-Up-Supply Drive, Aug. 29, 8 to noon, at the Farmers’ Market to benefit the Brick House Community Shelter. Members will be collecting: toilet tissue, paper towels, trash bags, wash cloths/towels, laundry detergent, bleach, aluminum foil, Clorox wipes, Kleenex, baby wipes, diapers sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, canned goods non-perishable food, deodorant soap, shampoo/conditioner, disposable razors.

Modern Woodmen improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, work and play. This is done through financial guidance and social, educational, and volunteer activities. The Brick House Shelter, in Washington Court House, helps any family that is facing homelessness in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP BET food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well. Vendors who provide their phone number may be contacted for advance orders.

Engedi (Alana Walters, Janet Bick, Beth Day): Assorted home baked goods including cinnamon rolls, yeast bread and rolls, cookies, fruit pies and noodles.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Buckeye candy, sourdough crackers (garlic/turmeric, rosemary, jalapeno/cumin, and sea salt). Farm honey. Natural body products: glycerin and honey soaps, beeswax hand and cuticle creams, lip balms, and natural insect repellent. Catnip, cilantro seed, and seasonal produce, including garlic, cucumbers, tomatillos, green beans, leeks, walla walla sweet onions, peppers, Matt’s Wild cherry tomatoes. Hand knitted fruit and vegetable purses.

Kelsie’s K-9 Creations (Jennifer Anderson): featuring healthy, limited ingredient cookies and treats for your 4 legged friends.

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King) and Gerhardts (Kevin Gerhardt): Supersweet white corn, watermelons, honeydew, Crenshaw melons, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash. Yukon Gold potatoes. Baked goods.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Adrian & Tina Eicher): Lots of sunflowers and other varieties of fresh cut flowers. Many arrangements ready to go! Fresh herbs.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Food (Julie Mosny & David Persinger): The Pie Lady –Local honey and cut comb honey. Also will have blackberry, peach, apple, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb and blueberry pies, cinnamon rolls, Cinni mini’s, buns bars, iced sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies. The Jam Man –JAMS: peach, black raspberry, peach flamingo, cherry, red raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, strawberry-rhubarb, pineapple habanero, red raspberry jalapeno, blackberry, triple berry and peach zinger habanero, as well as several no-added sugar varieties including blueberry, plum, and strawberry. Also assorted Texas sheet cakes including white cake w/ almond flavoring.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, zucchini, and potted sunflowers and asters.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Nirvana Bi-color sweet corn, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, banana peppers, garden salsa peppers, super chili peppers, candy onions, green beans, Roma tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, cabbage, kale, melons, adult and children’s face masks, ice cold beverages. Call or email Elaine to place orders: byegardens@gmail.com or 740-606-6333.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Face Masks in four sizes for adults and children, Wax Melts (Mystery bag sale – $5 for 10 melts -Limited supply), Linen kitchen towels, coasters and Cozy Baby Essentials including crochet blankets and hats, onesies, flannel burp cloths, receiving blankets and teething toys. (New fabrics this week!)

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_563167_436123353067737_1454224841_n-5.jpg