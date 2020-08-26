H.S. games available online

With COVID-19 restrictions put in place so there could be a fall sports season, many fans who would normally travel to Minford to watch the Washington Blue Lions take on the Falcons, or the Panther faithful who would normally pack the stands at Miami Trace for the season-opening football game against the Circleville Tigers, will not be able to attend and cheer on their favorite team Friday night.

The Record-Herald spoke with Minford High School Athletic Director Kristin Ruby on Wednesday afternoon and she explained that folks can watch the Blue Lions vs Falcons game online.

“The governor said 15 percent (fans in the stands at games) so, we have to honor that,” Ruby said. “There were 200 tickets provided to Court House fans.

“You can go to our school’s website, www.minfordfalcons.com,” Ruby said. “We have live-streaming on a YouTube channel. It’s a free service. It will only be streamed during the game. On our homepage for the district, there will be a link that will point you to the YouTube channel that we have for all of our venues. There are two cameras at both ends of the field and another that is permanently fixed on the scoreboard. There are three really nice camera views.”

“There is no audio that is associated with it, but they will be able to see the game live,” Ruby said.

“We gave every athlete two tickets to the Minford game,” Washington High School Athletic Director Greg Phipps said Wednesday. “We had 90 pre-sale tickets and we’ve sold about 50-some of those.”

As far as live-streaming the three Blue Lion home football games, Phipps said, “We are working on doing all three home games. In the FAC (Frontier Athletic Conference) every team is going to be (live-streaming) games and we’ll let it be known how folks can view the FAC games.

“On Monday, we should know how many tickets we can issue to the visiting teams for the FAC,” Phipps said.

Miami Trace’s home game Friday will also be live-streamed.

“We plan on live-streaming (Friday’s game),” Miami Trace High School Athletic Director Aaron Hammond said. “The link will be on the Miami Trace Local School District Facebook page. That link will probably not be added until Friday. There will be no sound with the game, however, WCHO will be broadcasting the game.”

Miami Trace also released on Wednesday COVID-19 guidelines.

Among those, the school urges fans who are feeling sick to please stay home.

Spectators must do symptom checks before arriving at the venue.

Fans must enter the stadium with a mask on and it must remain on until you leave the facility, unless you are actively eating or drinking.

Hand sanitizer will be available for your use.

You must have six-feet of distance between you and the next family in the stands. You can seat up to four people side-by-side if you are in the same family.

The entry gate will have six-feet social distancing markers for you to help distance yourself from others while standing in line.

There will be similar markers for social distancing at the concession stand of six-feet apart. You must observe these at all times.

There will be absolutely no congregating before, during or after the game, according to the press release. When fans arrive, they are instructed to immediately go to their seats. When visiting the concession stand, get your food and return to your seat.

When the game is over, exit the stadium promptly. If you wish to speak to your athlete, you can do so in the parking lot.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for all varsity football games and 30 minutes before the scheduled start time for volleyball, soccer, middle school volleyball, middle school football and j-v football.

As for tickets for away events, again from the Miami Trace press release, it will depend on the venue. Miami Trace anticipates being able to offer two tickets per athlete to away events, but that is dependent upon how many tickets are provided. Coaches will pass along the information regarding how many tickets are available for each away event.

Members of the Washington Blue Lions football team on the sidelines at the scrimmage at Amanda-Clearcreek High School Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Blue-Lions-on-sidelines-at-Amanda-8-21-2020.jpg Members of the Washington Blue Lions football team on the sidelines at the scrimmage at Amanda-Clearcreek High School Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Photo by Greg Phipps

Football fans can watch Blue Lions, Panthers via live-stream