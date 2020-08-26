United Way to hold 5th Scarecrow 5K

Although the Scarecrow Festival was cancelled this year due to challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run is set to happen on Sept. 19.

This will be the fifth year the annual event will take place, and it is hosted by United Way.

Due to the changes surrounding the event this year, instead of happening in downtown Washington Court House, the event will be held elsewhere.

Participants will first meet in the parking lot of Family Farm and Home, located at 2100 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K starting at 9 a.m.

The route for the 5K will then travel from there, through the Storybrook neighborhood, and then back to the parking lot.

By holding the event in a large parking lot, there will be plenty of space to social distance.

Those who wish to participate but would rather not do so in-person can participate virtually this year.

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, a t-shirt and a swag bag. Awards will be given for first, second and third place finishers, both male and female.

The event is $25 per person for those who pre-register or $30 per person for day-of registration. Pre-registration is now open, and there are several ways to register:

-Go to www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=10910

-Print an application from the United Way website at www.unitedwayfayco.org/event-registration

-Pick up an application at the United Way office located at 133 S. Main St. (lower level) in Washington C.H.

For more information, please visit the United Way website at www.unitedwayfayco.org/ or call 740-335-8932.

All proceeds will help support The United Way of Fayette County and the funding of 25 non-profit agencies, from the unborn at The Life Pregnancy Center to seniors at Commission on Aging. United Way focuses on the health, education and financial stability of all residents and looks forward to seeing community members on Sept. 19.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Medal-2.jpg