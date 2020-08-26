Commissions approve appointments

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, two appointments to local boards were made.

Gene Baumgardner was appointed as a representative from Fayette County to the West Central Ohio Port Authority Board of Directors for a four-year term beginning on Sept. 1. Dr. Brian Jenks was re-appointed to the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board for a four-year term starting Oct. 1.

A resolution authorizing the release and termination of easements on land that was recently resurveyed and platted for commercial use was accepted.

Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to receive bids for bridge materials in relation to the Matthews Road bridge, Bush Road bridge and Bonner Road bridge projects. Bids are to be received on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The engineer’s estimate is $125,000.

Per the request of Faye Williamson, the director of the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS), an amended contract between FCDJFS and Safe House, Youth was accepted. The contract provides placement and related services for children in the care and custody of the Fayette County Children Services. The new maximum amount payable under this contract is $270,000.

Three change orders were accepted.

The first change order was from Sunesis Construction and is the second change order overall in relation to the Fayette County Airport Taxiway project. The change order increases the contract price by $11,902.50, which brings the total to $1,681,483.48.

The other two change orders are from Granger Construction in relation to the construction of the Fayette County Jail. Number 31 (overall) increases the contract by $17,393 while number 32 decreases the total amount by $7,960. The new total is now $21,468,529.

A one-year Planned Equipment Maintenance Agreement with Cummins, Inc. was entered into for servicing Generac generators at the Administration Building and Board of Elections Building. The first month of service is November. The total amount for the year service agreement is $2,575.01.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMwoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Union-fayette-graphic-3.jpg