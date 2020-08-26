Columbus men indicted in human trafficking investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien and Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan announced that three Columbus men were indicted on Tuesday by a Franklin County grand jury on 23 felony charges as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Marcus Carmon, Anthony Dunn and Bradley Powell were indicted on trafficking in persons, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution, compelling prostitution, felonious assault, and possession of drugs and weapons under disability.

The investigation was initiated by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. The task force received a tip about an individual named Marcus Carmon operating a sex trafficking ring in Central Ohio.

As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that Carmon targeted vulnerable women who were fighting addiction and exploited them through prostitution for his financial gain. The indictment alleges that Carmon used threats, drugs and physical violence to gain control and manipulate his victims. Dunn and Powell were indicted as co-conspirators.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force includes the following agencies: the Columbus Division of Police, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Powell Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Salvation Army, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s Office, and Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel’s office.