Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

AUG. 24

ODOR CHECK: 8:05 p.m., 920 S. Hinde St. – Received request to check an odor. FD found the odor to be coming from a window mounted air conditioner. FD disconnected the power to the unit and advised occupant to have it serviced or replaced.

ODOR CHECK: 7:46 p.m., 336 Ely St. – Received request to check an electrical odor. On arrival FD found a 100 amp sub panel was over heating causing the odor. Occupants call an electrician to inspect the panel box and scheduled to have the box replaced.

BURNING TREE: 7:46 p.m., 4130 Lewis St. – Received report of a tree burning in a field. FD extinguished the fire containing it to the tree.

AUG. 23

ALARM ACTIVATION: 9 a.m., 113 S. Main St. – FD received a call for an alarm activation. FD arrived on and investigated. FD could not find the cause of the alarm activation at the time of investigation. FD was able to reset the alarm system.

REPORT OF SMOKE: 6:20 p.m., 1242 Rawling St. – Received call from occupant reporting smoke coming out of the washer. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by the occupant that it was unplugged prior to FD arrival and had stopped smoking. FD checked the washer and the electrical outlet and did not find any active problem at the time. FD monitored temperatures inside the control unit to verify they were declining and advised to have the unit serviced or replaced.

AUG. 21

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 11:15 a.m., E. Court St. – Received report of an accident with injuries, on arrival FD found a two-vehicle accident with one minor injury. FD contained leaking fluids and blocked traffic until the scene could be cleared.

MUTUAL AIDE: 6:19 p.m., Residence Drive – Medical assist.

AUG. 20

GAS CHECK: 9:23 a.m., 659 Warren Ave. – Received station from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a gas check. FD investigation did find an accumulation of natural gas inside the residence but could not make access into the crawl space to determine the leak location. FD shut off the gas at the meter and advised the homeowner to have repairs made.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 6:15 p.m., 507 Third St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a possible structure fire. FD found moderate smoke conditions coming from the rear of the residence at the time arrival. FD was informed by law enforcement officers of brush burning in the backyard. FD investigation found the resident burning yard waste and rubbish. FD advised of the burning laws and regulations and the resident extinguished the fire.

AUG. 17

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 12:03 p.m., U.S. 22 – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two vehicle accident. FD found two vehicles involved, both upright and on all four wheels with one in the median and facing east and the other off the roadway and facing south with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD positioned fire apparatus to create a safe work zone by shutting down both eastbound lanes and was informed by EMS personnel that extrication was needed FD extricated one victim and assisted personnel from the Fayette County Life Squad. FD checked both vehicles for safety, assisted with traffic control and assisted with roadway clean-up.

ILLEGAL BURNING: 3:42 p.m., 614 Columbus Ave. – Received call reporting an illegal burn, FD found moderate smoke coming from a barrel at the time of arrival. FD investigation found occupant burning rubbish and building materials. FD advised of the burning rules and regulations and instructed the occupant to extinguish the fire.