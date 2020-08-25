YMCA set to re-open pool on Sept. 8

The Fayette County Family YMCA has announced it will be re-opening its indoor pool on Tuesday, Sept. 8 as the Y brings back programs and services in a safe and sustainable manner, according to officials.

The 144,000-gallon pool has been closed since the YMCA was ordered to close due to COVID-19 on March 17.

“We know that many of you have been looking forward to the opening of the YMCA indoor pool,” Doug Saunders, Fayette County Family YMCA CEO, said. “We realize this is an important part of our mission and service to the community. The YMCA is the largest provider of aquatics programs in the United States.”

In order to do this in a safe and sustainable manner, the operation will look a little different, according to the Y. The YMCA has developed a plan using USA Swimming, CDC, and State of Ohio requirements. This includes limiting the number of people in each lane during lap and recreational swim.

Since the YMCA pool is multipurpose, the pool temperature will be kept at 85 degrees. This temperature was arrived at based on information from the Red Cross and USA Swimming.

The men’s and women’s locker rooms will remain closed at this time in order to maintain social distancing and to follow sanitation protocol. The YMCA has three family changing rooms with showers that may be used. However, they ask that members arrive in their swim attire under their clothes if possible to minimize congestion in the family changing rooms.

“The YMCA is also hiring additional lifeguard staff and swim instructors in order to provide the swim time that members would like,” Saunders said. “An American Red Cross Lifeguard class is being held at the Y starting Saturday, August 29. Registration for the class and employment applications is available at the Y.”

For further information contact Megan Downing at 740-335-0477 ext 105 or megan@faycoymca.org.

In preparation for the pool re-opening, the YMCA is taking registrations for swim lessons that begin Sept. 17 and swim team practices that begin Sept. 9. Swim lessons will be implemented in a different manner as well. Classes in which the student requires assistance in the water will require an adult from the same household to be in the water with them while the instructor teaches from the deck.

ABOUT FAYETTE COUNTY FAMILY YMCA:

The Fayette County Family YMCA is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Scholarship assistance is available for those with documented inability to pay published fees. Further information on YMCA membership or aquatics programs call 740-335-0477 or go to faycoymca.org.

The Fayette County Family YMCA is working toward re-opening its pool on Sept. 8 following the 144,000 gallon pool closing. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Pool-refilling-1.jpg The Fayette County Family YMCA is working toward re-opening its pool on Sept. 8 following the 144,000 gallon pool closing. Courtesy photo