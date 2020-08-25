YUSA opens new warehouse

A ceremony was recently held for the newly-renovated 50,000 square-foot warehouse at the local YUSA Corporation in Washington C.H.

As previously reported, the addition of the warehouse will allow YUSA to hire approximately 30 more employees and will allow materials to be stored on-site. By storing them on-site, less shipments will need to take place and outdated equipment can be replaced with new equipment.

The equipment made by YUSA assists in the manufacturing of rubber components used in automotives, of which the YUSA Corporation is known for being an industry leader in. Specializations of the local company, located at 151 Jamison Road, include engine mountings, tubes, bushings and hoses.

According to information from YUSA officials, since opening the doors in 1987, this is the sixth expansion for the local location.

The following information from the ceremony was provided to the Record-Herald courtesy of Julie Bolender, president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce:

-During the ceremony, YUSA President Daisuke Yamashita said YUSA would be making a significant investment in the Fayette County location over the next few years.

-As the automotive industry is ever-evolving, so must YUSA evolve to remain competitive. The addition of the warehouse is only the first step in a series of plans that will allow for a realignment of the current manufacturing floor, thus making space available for new machines, processes and technology.

-Yamashita’s vision includes a commitment to their employees and a commitment to their customers by providing the most technologically-advanced product.

-Community leaders, along with leaders from JobsOhio, expressed their appreciation for the investment YUSA has made and continues to make in the county.

As previously reported, Daisuke Yamashita is the grandson of Masaru Yamashita, the gentleman that first created YUSA. Daisuke has traveled the world and spends time at various YUSA locations.

Currently, he is in his first year as president at the Fayette County location (although he had previously spent 10 months at YUSA in 2011-2012). The expansion initially began this year after Daisuke visited the local facility and decided the facility was ready for it.

“This expansion is certainly a reason to celebrate,” explained Bolender via email. “We are grateful to the commitment YUSA makes to the personal and professional growth of their employees as well as the commitment they make to the growth of Fayette County. We truly appreciate their investment and look forward to celebrating additional milestones over the coming years.”

Several individuals and elected officials in the community were invited to attend the commissioning. Those in attendance included Fayette County Commissioners Jim Garland, Tony Anderson and Dan Dean, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Director of Economic Development Godwin Apaliyah, Administration Clerk Dana Foor, Assistant Administration Clerk Sue Smith, City Manager Joe Denen, Union Township Fiscal Officer Tom Rambo, Union Township Trustee Clyde Fyffe, Union Township Trustee Wes Wilson, Union Township Trustee Butch Malloy, City Council Chairperson Jim Chrisman, Lucious Plant and Amy Schrimpf from the Dayton Development Coalition, Jonathan Bridges from JobsOhio, and Bolender.

Several elected officials and YUSA officials were present during a commissioning ceremony of a newly-constructed warehouse at the local YUSA corporation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_yusaAtt.jpg Several elected officials and YUSA officials were present during a commissioning ceremony of a newly-constructed warehouse at the local YUSA corporation. Courtesy photos Daisuke Yamashita, who is in his first year as president of the Fayette County YUSA location, is the grandson of Masaru Yamashita, the gentleman that first created YUSA. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_presCrop.jpg Daisuke Yamashita, who is in his first year as president of the Fayette County YUSA location, is the grandson of Masaru Yamashita, the gentleman that first created YUSA. Courtesy photos