Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 22

Criminal Damaging: At 1:10 a.m., Carolyn Rayburn reported a criminal damaging complaint. Unknown persons pulled her mailbox out of the ground and sat the mailbox in the road a block away. A report was completed.

Theft/Complicity to Theft: At 1:49 p.m., Ronald Shadley reported a theft complaint. He advised that on Aug. 14 items were stolen from his residence. Video showed two suspects involved in the theft, and charges were filed against Joshua Thompson and John Fowler.

Aug. 21

Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse Instrument/Drug Paraphernalia: At 1:03 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, Jarod Morris, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The passenger, Lindsay Lemons, was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Suspected narcotics were located during the vehicle inventory. Lemons was charged with the drug paraphernalia charges and Morris’s drug possession charges are pending.

Theft/Forgery/Identity Fraud: At 11:33 a.m., Carrie Ford reported a theft complaint. She advised that unknown persons stole her checks, which they forged her signature on and cashed approximately a month prior. A report was completed and an investigation began.

Domestic Violence: At 5:19 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic violence complaint. A man made a voluntary claim of domestic violence advising he was assaulted by Rachel Queen. Queen was arrested and charged.

Disorderly Conduct: At 9:01 p.m., officers were investigating a disturbance complaint when a neighbor who wasn’t involved in the complaint became disorderly. Annetta Johnson was given multiple warnings to cease and desist her actions, which she failed to follow. Johnson was arrested and charged.

Aug. 20

Trafficking in Drugs/Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia: At 4:05 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, Brandon Wright, did not possess a valid driver’s license and the vehicle was towed. During a vehicle inventory, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located. The charges are pending.