Miami Trace High School also started back on Monday after the extended summer vacation due to COVID-19 closing schools in the spring. Students and staff will be required to wears masks to help cut down potential spreading of the virus.

Miami Trace Elementary School Assistant Principal Eric Tattersall assists principal Lanman with students arriving at school on Monday.

Miami Trace Elementary School Principal Justin Lanman (pictured at right escorting students) was also pleased with the first morning back to school Monday.

Amy Downing — a Miami Trace bus driver — was pleased with the morning pick up.

Miami Trace Local Schools started back on Monday morning with the district opting for a traditional start for the majority of students. Many cars could be seen in front of the Miami Trace Elementary School as parents dropped students off throughout the morning.

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser helped students get into the elementary school with many waves, air high-fives and air hugs on Monday morning.