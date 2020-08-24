Blue Lions Bentley Lester (left) and Hayden Lester (right) were masked up for their first day back-to-school. Bentley was entering fourth grade while Hayden was entering sixth grade.

Washington Court House Cherry Hill Primary utilized several entry points for buses to help separate kids as they entered.

Every student, including students who were experiencing their first day overall, had stickers placed on them to remind them of their bus numbers and were given directions for where to enter the school.

On Monday, students were welcomed back to school throughout the Washington Court House City School District.

Although buses were still running, a request had been made of parents to drop their children off to help keep crowding of buses down. As numerous children were being dropped off that morning, it seems many parents of Cherry Hill students heeded the request.

Most students seen were excited, wearing their masks and ready to see their teachers.