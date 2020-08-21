Fayette County Garden Club gathers for August meeting

Seven members of the Fayette County Garden Club gathered for the August meeting at the Estle cottage at Cedarhurst.

The afternoon began with an old-fashioned “sack lunch” that each member had bought.

President, Julia Hidy, conducted a short business meeting. Hidy reminded the ladies that the club had furnished flowers for one of the big pots that beautifies the downtown area. She also reported that Tree City USA has planted a young tree at the Judy Chapel in the Washington Cemetery in honor of the two local garden clubs — the Washington Garden Club and Fayette Garden Club.

Secretary, Jodi Kirkpatrick, gave a short history of Mr. Judy for whom the Judy Chapel is named. Her information came from a book, “The History of New Holland.”

There was much discussion about the Regional and State Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Our club had been scheduled to host the regional meeting in the fall, but due to the COVID-19 virus, it will be postponed until April of 2021.

Debbie Carr, treasurer, collected the annual dues and gave a report on recent club expenditures.

The next meeting will be Sept. 11 at Pat Parsons’s.

Club members also enjoyed watching the two or three hummingbirds vying for the feeder right outside the window.

The ladies did their best to practice social distancing except while briefly posing for a greeting to a member in a hospital out of state.

Present were: Barbara Sams, Shirley Johnson, Jodi Kirkpatrick, Debbie Carr and Mary Estle (Not pictured: Julia Hidy and Linda Warfield).

Fayette County Garden Club members posing for a greeting to a member in a hospital out of state at a recent meeting. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_img106.jpg Fayette County Garden Club members posing for a greeting to a member in a hospital out of state at a recent meeting. Courtesy photo