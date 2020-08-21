YMCA begins fall sports registration

The Fayette County Family YMCA is taking registrations for a slate of fall youth sports programs, including, Rookies soccer, youth flag football, and swim team.

According to a press release from Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders, all youth sports will follow mandates set forth by the State of Ohio to ensure the health and safety of participants, staff, volunteers and spectators during COVID-19.

The YMCA is offering Rookies soccer for ages 3-5. Kids will learn the basic skills and rules of the game. The program will take place on Monday evenings 5:30-6:15 starting Sept. 14 on the fields at the YMCA.

Flag football for kids in grades kindergarten to sixth will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 15 on the fields at the YMCA. Participants will be placed on age appropriate teams with weekly practices and games to take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Volunteer coaches are needed for this program.

Registration for Rookies soccer and youth flag football is being taken through Sept. 6 at the YMCA. Flag football registration forms are available at faycoymca.org or at the YMCA.

The YMCA is also taking registrations for another season of swim team under the guidance of coach, Katie Kasberg. The YMCA team, named the Tsunami, competes in the Southeast Ohio, West Virginia YMCA Swim League. Youth ages 18 and under who can swim at least one lap of the pool are welcome to participate. League rules require that the youth have a YMCA membership in addition to swim team fees.

The team practices on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9-10 a.m. at the YMCA beginning Sept. 9. The team will be competing in virtual swim meets through the end of 2020 at which time future meets will be evaluated.

For further information about the YMCA and their programs call 740-335-0477 or go to faycoymca.org.

