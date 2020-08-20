Chamber Annual Golf Outing returns Sept. 4

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is still accepting registrations for teams for its annual Scholarship Golf Outing on Friday, Sept. 4 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

According to Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender, all proceeds will benefit Fayette County graduating seniors from Miami Trace, Washington High School and Fayette Christian. This year, the outing will also benefit another student who is a graduate from the Great Oaks program with a scholarship. Lunch and registration begin at 11 a.m. with a 12:15 p.m. tee-time.

“I am especially excited about this year’s event as our proceeds will not only benefit Fayette County graduating seniors who will be continuing their education at a college-level, but also a senior who will be graduating with an employable skill,” Bolender said via email this week. “The need for employees in the skilled trades continues to grow in our area and we recognize that need. We hope this scholarship will allow a graduate to enter the workforce with the tools they need to become productive.”

Bolender also said that she has had many people ask how they can contribute even if they don’t golf, and explained several different ways.

“We are accepting hole sponsors, donations of door prizes, gift cards, skill prizes and cash donations,” Bolender said. “All donors will be recognized on the day of the event and in all advertisements. We welcome you to call the chamber office ( at 740-335-0761) to register a team or for more information on how you can support this worthwhile cause.”

