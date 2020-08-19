Land Bank receives updates as foreclosures resume

Foreclosures can once again move forward and with them, the Fayette County Land Bank has resumed operations.

Earlier in the pandemic, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had issued a stay order. According to minutes from the meeting, this stay order expired on July 30 which now allows court filings to proceed including foreclosures.

During a recent Land Bank board of director meeting, Fayette County Treasurer Susan Dunn presented a balance of $148,554.02.

This total includes the addition of a second half of a settlement in the amount of $3,884.79 along with the decrease of a $100 payment for mowing at 310 McElwain St., and a payment of $800 to Ohio Housing Authority for 406/408 Main St.

A payment to the Fayette County Recorder for the release of a second mortgage for 406/408 Main St. was authorized.

The following property updates were given:

-The sale of 406/408 Main St. will be completed when the second mortgage is released.

-29 Market St., Bloomingburg has been transferred to Village of Bloomingburg.

-80 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg has been transferred to Village of Bloomingburg.

-61 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg has been transferred to the Village of Bloomingburg.

-833 Millwood Ave.: advertised complaint for foreclosure.

-824 John St.: advertised complaint for foreclosure.

-229 Green St.: advertised complaint for foreclosure.

-1031 Lakeview Ave.: foreclosure in process.

-104 E. Paint St.: foreclosure in process.

-1226 and 1228 E. Paint St.: title work has been updated, foreclosure in process.

The following properties are being considered for transfer to the Land Bank: 710 Clinton Ave., 433 E. Court St., 833 Millwood Ave., 738 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St., 543 Albin Ave., 520 Carolyn Road, 414 Earl Ave., 734 S. Fayette St., 318 Florence St., 615 E. Paint St., 1221 E. Paint St., 419 Western Ave. and 139 Jasper Coil Road.

The property of 718 Western Ave. has been offered as a donation to the Land Bank; however, since there are liens against the property that must be settled prior to the donation, the topic has been tabled for later review.

The next Fayette County Land Bank meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

During a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, per the recommendation of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) Director Faye Williamson, an amendment was approved for a contract between FCDJFS and Fayette County Community Action Commission.

The contract has the purpose of providing transportation services to qualified recipients in Fayette County. Fayette County Transportation Services are at a rate of $2.35 per eligible passenger mile. The amendment alters the maximum payable under the contract to $55,000.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, per the recommendation of Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, a labor agreement was entered into. The agreement governs the wages, hours, terms and other conditions of employment of certain county engineer’s employees.

Also during the meeting, although the request has not been authorized at this time, a discussion was held between the commissioners and Jefferson Township Trustees (Ryan Yenger, Chris Wright and Jeff Hoppes) about a 50 percent weight limit reduction on Hidy Road and the Jefferson Township portion of Gregg Road.

A project agreement was entered into with the Ohio Public Works Commission, State Capital Improvement Program, to obtain grant funds up to $300,000. The grant funds would go toward paying a portion of the cost of a Matthews Road Bridge Replacement and Road Resurfacing Project. The grant would pay 38 percent while the local contribution would be $487,321. The total estimated cost is $787,321.00.

Change order number 30 was accepted from Granger Construction in relation to the construction of the new Fayette County Jail. The change has no monetary value, meaning the total cost of the contract will remain the same at $21,459,096.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

