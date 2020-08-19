The karaoke contest winner at last weekend’s Main Street Fayette Shop Hop was Amber Osborne (front row, middle). Osborne is pictured with (front row, left to right) McKenna Evans, marketing director with Main Street Fayette and Kara Kelley, executive director of Main Street Fayette; (second row, left to right) Joanna Mahan with WVNU and Christina Wolford with WCHO; and top row, Kathy Patterson of the Record-Herald.

The karaoke contest winner at last weekend’s Main Street Fayette Shop Hop was Amber Osborne (front row, middle). Osborne is pictured with (front row, left to right) McKenna Evans, marketing director with Main Street Fayette and Kara Kelley, executive director of Main Street Fayette; (second row, left to right) Joanna Mahan with WVNU and Christina Wolford with WCHO; and top row, Kathy Patterson of the Record-Herald. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Image.jpeg The karaoke contest winner at last weekend’s Main Street Fayette Shop Hop was Amber Osborne (front row, middle). Osborne is pictured with (front row, left to right) McKenna Evans, marketing director with Main Street Fayette and Kara Kelley, executive director of Main Street Fayette; (second row, left to right) Joanna Mahan with WVNU and Christina Wolford with WCHO; and top row, Kathy Patterson of the Record-Herald.