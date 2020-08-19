FCS students return to school

As of Wednesday, Fayette Christian School had fully returned to classes with some changes to the daily routine to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to Fayette Christian School Principal Larry Fitch, teachers returned to the school — following in-person classes ended in early spring due to the virus for the previous school year — last Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 12 and 13). This culminated in the school’s Thursday night open house/orientation for parents and students and the first day of school this week.

“(Monday) was our first day for kindergarten through 12th grade,” Fitch said via email this week. “Our opening day went very smoothly, and the students were excited to be back in school. Our pre-K (4-year-old) class and our M/W/F preschool (3-year-old) class began Wednesday.”

Fitch explained they are following the recommended protocols and procedures for minimizing the potential impact of COVID-19 at the school. These include checking all students’ temperatures before they exit their vehicle, students and staff wearing masks and an enhanced cleaning of the buildings.

“Students and staff are washing and sanitizing their hands regularly,” Fitch said. “Students are observing physical distancing at recess and are cohorting (or remaining in “pods,” a practice which helps to limit exposure to a large amount of teachers and other students) as much as possible. We are prepared to use distance learning as the need arises; otherwise, we will be having in-person classes on campus. Our staff and students have a great attitude, and they are adjusting well to the many changes we are experiencing. We are doing our best to be responsible and reasonable in providing a safe and healthy environment for our Crusaders.”

The principal said that this year the school’s verse is “2 Timothy 1:7,” which states, “For God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

“As believers we need to remember that God does not give us fear, but rather he removes it,” Fitch said. “Instead, He gives us a spirit of power that strengthens us inwardly, a spirit of love that displays itself outwardly, and a spirit of self-control and discernment that guides us daily. It is in that unafraid spirit that we face this new year, and the challenges it might bring.”

Finally, Fitch thanked each member of the “Crusader family” for their tremendous support during the unexpected situation they have been navigating over the past several months. In spite of the frequently changing information regarding the COVID-19, Fitch reminds them to rest in “God’s sovereignty,” and the reality that, “He is indeed in control.”

“Our peace will not be found in data, guidelines, or procedures; it will be found only in God,” Fitch said.

The information in this article was provided by Fayette Christian School Principal Larry Fitch.

Christian school implements health & safety protocols