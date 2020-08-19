Daylily display garden new to Veteran’s Park

The daylily group of the Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteers (FCMGV) really missed not having a daylily show this year.

The Ohio State University Extension canceled all in-person programming this spring due to COVID-19. The daylily group got busy and created a daylily display garden in the Veteran’s Park in downtown Washington Court House. They could not neglect their daylilies.

The group spent time planning the daylily display, with the help of local daylily breeder Ed Mongold. The plants represent early through late blooming plants, a wide range of color and form, and miniature to large size blooms. They divided plants from their own gardens to plant at the Veteran’s Park. All the plants are labeled.

“The daylilies are beyond their bloom time, but you should check out the FCMGV daylily committee’s hard work,” Sara Creamer, Master Gardener, said. “The Veteran’s park is located at the corner of Court and Fayette streets. I am really looking forward to next year’s bloom season.”

For any daylily or plant related questions, contact Creamer at 740-335-1150 or creamer.70@osu.edu.

A daylily bed at the park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Daylily-bed.jpg A daylily bed at the park. Courtesy photos Following the Ohio State University Extension canceling all in-person programming due to COVID-19, the daylily group of the Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteers (FCMGV) got busy and created a daylily display garden in the Veteran’s Park in downtown Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Veterans-Park.jpg Following the Ohio State University Extension canceling all in-person programming due to COVID-19, the daylily group of the Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteers (FCMGV) got busy and created a daylily display garden in the Veteran’s Park in downtown Washington Court House. Courtesy photos