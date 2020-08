According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 18

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 43, 5509 Palmer Road, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Joan G. Combs, 44, 752 Pin Oak Plaza, speed 40/25.

Dylan G. Fowler, 21, 835 Linden Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).