Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 18

Burglary/Criminal Damaging: At 9:02 a.m., Randy Ruth reported a burglary complaint. He advised that while he was away from his residence, unknown persons broke into his home again and stole a television. The offender also stole his bicycle, which was outside. Once officers arrived, Leonna Mongold made a complaint that Ruth damaged her mailbox prior to the officers’ arrival. A report was completed for both complaints.

Menacing: At 3:07 p.m., officers responded to Save-A-Lot in reference to a menacing complaint. An employee, John Doherty, advised that a known male, Michael Ratliff, threatened him while at work, and departed. Charges were filed.

Criminal Damaging: At 9:04 p.m., Marcy Mills reported a criminal damaging complaint. She advised that unknown persons busted the rear window out of her vehicle and damaged the tires. The offender departed in a vehicle and was not located. A criminal damaging report was completed.