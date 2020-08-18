Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

AUG. 8

FIRE: 4:53 p.m., 3282 St. Rt. 22 – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an unknown fire with black smoke in the area. FD found moderate smoke conditions coming from a large pile of rubbish and household waste next to the barn at the time of arrival. FD was informed by persons that they did not light it that it started on its own. FD personnel extinguished the fire. FD interviewed the tenant and obtained a witness statement. FD again reminded the tenant of the burning regulations and advised there was to be no more burning on the property without proper documentation and permits. FD to refer the incident to the Ohio EPA for further investigation.

AUG. 5

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 6:42 p.m., South Elm Street – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an accident with airbag deployment. FD found two vehicles, both upright and on all four wheels in the intersection with one vehicle facing east and the other facing south and no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and checked both vehicles for safety. FD assisted with traffic control and general clean up of the scene.

AUG. 2

ELECTRIC CHECK: 10:15 p.m., 121 E. Temple St. – Received call from occupant reporting a hot electrical smell near an outlet. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD investigation did not find any obvious problem in the suspected area of the outlet. FD checked the electrical panel with a thermal imaging camera and did find two breakers (5 and 7) abnormally hotter than the rest. FD shut off the two breakers in question and advised the occupants to contact the landlord to have it check and/or repairs made.

JULY 30

MUTUAL AIDE: 3:21 p.m., Beacon Street – Provide manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.

GAS METER STRUCK: 8:39 p.m., 1025 Dayton Ave. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a gas meter struck and damaged. FD found a residential gas meter bent on a vacant lot bent over at the time of arrival. FD was informed the gas lines were shut off on both sides of the meter prior to arrival. FD was informed that gas lines were shut off on both sides of the meter prior to FD arrival. FD checked the lines for safety and did not find any major leaks. FD requested Vectren be dispatched to make repairs.