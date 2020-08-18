County approves purchase of temperature kiosks

A purchase of eight temperature screening kiosks for a total of $22,384 in COVID funds was recently approved at a Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

According to commissioner Jim Garland, these kiosks are fully paid for by COVID grant funding the county received and is not being paid for by local taxes.

Of the eight kiosks, Garland explained that four will be going to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, one to the alternative school, one to the courthouse, one to the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services, and one will remain a spare.

The purpose of the machines is to take temperatures of those entering the facilities, although someone still has to monitor the screens as they are not remote. This appears to be done through facial recognition and infrared technology.

According to the product manual, “The Tauri Temperature Screening Tablets are designed to detect temperature anomalies. It’s important to understand there are many factors, including environmental and physiological that can impact a person’s surface temperature reading. Skin surface temperature vs actual core body temperature may differ either way.”

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, both a resolution and agreement were passed authorizing the Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Court House and Fayette County to sell unused county land.

That land is approximately 0.28 acres situated in Jefferson Township off West Lancaster Road NW in Jeffersonville.

The land is being purchased by BSTP Midwest, LLC, a Limited Liability Company, which has obtained many pieces of land in that area. As previously reported,BSTP may potentially be developing the area by adding in a Thornton Truck stop and possibly other businesses such as hotel(s) and a restaurant.

Also during a recent meeting, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to receive bids for the Fayette County Construction and Demolition Debris Landfill Capping Project on Aug. 31 at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ office.

The engineer’s estimate for the landfill project is $250,000. The beginning date of the construction is Sept. 11 with a completion date of Nov. 6.

Per the request of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) Director Faye Williamson, an amendment to a contract between FCDJFS and Necco LLC was approved. The contract has a purpose of providing placement and related services for children in the care and custody of Fayette County Children Services. The amendment raises the maximum amount payable under the contract to $420,000.

