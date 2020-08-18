One local non-profit helping another

On Tuesday, Flags Over Fayette presented local VFW Riders Post 3762 with a check for $800 following fundraising efforts. The Flags Over Fayette group recently placed over 2,000 flags throughout downtown Washington C.H. on Flag Day and began a subscription flag service. The VFW Riders do many activities to assist local veterans including fundraisers, building handicap ramps, providing meals, etc. Pictured left-to-right are Justin Everhart, John Everhart (vice president of VFW Riders), Dave Carson (president of VFW Riders), Luke Everhart and Steven Armstrong (president of Flags Over Fayette).

