Sweet corn sale at Wednesday Market to benefit Gus Bonham

It’s all fresh and all local at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Featuring a SWEET CORN SALE to benefit Gus Bonham – locally grown bi-color sweet corn $5 a dozen or two for $1. (available at Nancy’s Cozy Baby booth).

Gus Bonham, a lifelong Fayette County resident, lost his barn, semi trucks and trailers in a devastating fire a few weeks ago. All proceeds from the sale of this sweet corn will go to Gus. Community support is greatly appreciated!

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. Vendors stating they plan on attending (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): super sweet white corn, Crenshaw melons, cantaloupe melons, honeydew, watermelon, Yukon gold potatoes, cherry tomatoes, vine ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, assorted baked goods.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Nirvana bi-color sweetcorn, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, candy onions, cabbage, melons, bell peppers, hot peppers, and also adult and children’s face masks.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Sweet Corn Sale to benefit Gus Bonham. Also adult and children’s face masks, crochet pot scrubbers, coasters, linen dish towels and hand poured wax melts. Cozy Baby essentials including crocheted blankets, flannel burp cloths, receiving blankets, onesies and teething toys.

Harmony (Brad & Phyllis Jenkins): seasonal home grown produce.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): broad assortment of seasonal produce and potted flowers.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, apple butter bread, other assorted baked goods, catnip toys, bracelets, goose dresses for fall.

Bridgeview Gardens’ harvest bounty at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_WEDOK-FOR-HUNTER.jpg Bridgeview Gardens’ harvest bounty at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Courtesy photo