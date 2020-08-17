Blue Lion employees return, Bailey to join Tuesday

With less than a week to go until Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) students return to the classroom, employees of the district returned on Monday to prepare.

”A little over 400 students have enrolled in Remote Learning for the first grading period,” WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communication Trevor Patton said. “The registration deadline has passed, so if a family would like to switch their students to Remote Learning, they will have to now contact the central office, 740-335-6620, for more information.”

Patton also said that currently the situation seems like it is changing all the time, but there is one thing that won’t change: their dedication to education and community.

“We are here for you and our community,” Patton said. “While Blue Lion Learning will not look like it used to, it will continue to give every student the tools they need to be successful. WCHCS will continue to engage, inspire, and grow all Blue Lions in an innovative and effective way, not bound by time, space, or environment.”

WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey has recovered from COVID-19 and is cleared to return to the district Tuesday (today).

“The first day back for teachers and administrators has gone well. For me personally, I’m still quarantined but today is my last day,” Bailey said on Monday. “Students come in next Monday and we are really excited. We have some great plans in place and I cannot wait to get back at it.”

Bailey and his wife, Mary, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Aug. 9. On Monday, Bailey said he and his wife are feeling “100 percent.”

According to Patton, a task force of teachers and administrators from across the district have worked incredibly hard this entire summer to make WCHCS the safest learning environment possible when students return next week. He said that WCHCS came together in the spring and went above and beyond in not only offering a quality education through Emergency Remote Learning, but also fed a quarter of a million free meals to kids across the county, as well as remained diligent in efforts to connect with students socially and emotionally.

“Our team is confident in our protocols, procedures, and safeguards implemented district-wide so that we can come together to engage, inspire, and grow with our kids once more,” Patton said.

For more information about the upcoming 2020-21 school year, a complete list of protocols — organized by building — can be found online (http://www.wchcs.org/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=6GPGB22&dasi=3AB2). Please note that these guidelines are subject to change as new information and guidance becomes available.

Fifth grade teachers Anne Walker (L) and Courtney Knisley (R) meet between parent conferences to plan the new fifth grade math program for Washington Court House Belle Aire Intermediate. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_BellA1-1.jpg Fifth grade teachers Anne Walker (L) and Courtney Knisley (R) meet between parent conferences to plan the new fifth grade math program for Washington Court House Belle Aire Intermediate. Courtesy photos Washington Court House Belle Aire Intermediate fifth grade ELA teachers Sarah Williams (left), Kaitlin Warner (right) and Intervention Specialist Kami Olsson (middle) plan for the upcoming school year. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_bellA2-1.jpg Washington Court House Belle Aire Intermediate fifth grade ELA teachers Sarah Williams (left), Kaitlin Warner (right) and Intervention Specialist Kami Olsson (middle) plan for the upcoming school year. Courtesy photos