Responders report to 2-vehicle crash

On Monday afternoon, responders were called to a crash involving two vehicles on US-22 West near YUSA.

A passenger vehicle driven by Cassondra Mabra, 47, of Jeffersonville turned in front of a utility truck driven by Jeremiah Gillespie, 44, of McConnelsville, Ohio, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no passengers reported in either vehicle.

“The passenger car turned in the path of the pickup truck, the pickup truck collided with the passenger car sending both vehicles out of the lane,” explained Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

While the utility truck had remained on the road toward the center lanes heading into Washington Court House, following impact, the passenger vehicle traveled off the road and into a pole.

Mabra sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Gillespie was also transported to the hospital although, according Stanforth, Gillespie’s visit to the hospital was more of a precautionary measure as he was believed to have no injuries.

Stanforth explained that in incidents such as this, damage done to vehicles can typically indicate the speed the vehicles were going at the time of impact.

The damage to the vehicles appeared to match the local speed limit, according to Stanforth.

As both vehicles appeared to be inoperable and damage was spread across the lanes heading into Washington C.H., incoming traffic was temporarily detoured.

Entities who responded to the scene included the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Police Department, the Washington Fire Department, and Fayette County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Helping with clean-up was Hixon Towing, 309 W. Temple St. in Washington C.H. Employees were seen responding to the scene and first removing the passenger vehicle. Upon removal of the passenger vehicle, ruts were left in the grass due to at least one tire being heavily damaged.

Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo