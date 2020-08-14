‘Faith in Recovery’ tab on Sheriff Tip App

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recently launched a mobile application which includes a “Faith in Recovery” section.

The app has the purpose to help Fayette County residents connect with information and updates in real time by providing various features. These features include resources for victims, inmate information, a registered sex offender list and more.

The Faith in Recovery tab includes:

-Description of peer support services

-Ask for help form which connects to peer support services

-Addiction/Recovery resources

-Local NA/AA meeting locations and times

-Information about safe storage and disposal of prescription medications and locations to drop off unused/expired medication

-Push notifications to keep you updated on the latest activities and trainings, including Narcan trainings

“Often times, when someone is ready to seek treatment for their addiction they are overwhelmed and do not know where to go to get the help they need,” said Nina Rains with Community Action Commission of Fayette County. “With the Faith in Recovery tab we hope to bridge that gap.”

“If you or someone you know is ready to take the first step towards recovery, contact Pathways to Recovery,” explained Rains.

To contact Pathways to Recovery, call 740-463-1009 or send an email to sanderson@cacfayettecounty.org.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office mobile app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Fayette Sheriff OH” or by clicking www.apps.myocv.com/share/a42143160.

Faith in Recovery/Fayette County Prevention Coalition will create a unified community response to prevent youth substance abuse and support the development of effective community programs to promote a safer, healthier and drug free Fayette County.