Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 14

Joseph M.J. Fleischmann, 32, 868 Pin Oak Plaza, no operator’s license, fictitious tags, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 13

Christopher C. Fyffe, 26, Lucasville, weaving, license forfeiture.

William J. Meadows, 33, at large, failure to appear grand jury indictment.

Laura A. Queen, 31, at large, bench warrant.

Aug. 12

James W. Picklesimer, 37, at large in Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Rex N. Jones, 34, at large in Washington C.H., Adult Parole Authority holder.