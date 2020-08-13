United Way holds annual golf outing

The 2020 annual United Way Golf Outing was held Aug. 7 at Buckeye Hills Golf Course with several thousand dollars being raised for local initiatives.

Debbie Bryant — president of United Way of Fayette County — recently shared an update about how the event went, saying it was a a beautiful day for golf.

“Lunch was catered by Mike Allering and the teams enjoyed a shot gun start at noon,” Bryant said. “Thanks to the generosity of those who participated — the event raised just over $4,000.”

The money — Bryant explained — raised by The United Way of Fayette County, goes to help fund over 25 health and human service agencies in Fayette County as well as The Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

“A big thank you goes out to our event sponsors who helped make the outing a success, Fayette County Travel and Tourism, Vermeer Heartland and many hole sponsors,” Bryant said. “Closest to the pin award went to Wayne Roberts and longest drive went to Amanda Dixon. This year’s first place team was made up of Shawn Walker, Jeff Weller, Jason Mongold and Ryan Weller. Thank you to all who participated and we look forward to next year’s outing.”

According to Bryant, the United Way of Fayette County has been serving Fayette County for 69 years with funds staying local and supporting local programs and organizations from the Fayette County YMCA , Fayette County Help Me Grow, Society for the Disabled, Special Olympics, and the Life Pregnancy Center, just to name a few.

“New this year we will be helping fund Second Chance Center of Hope,” Bryant said. “We just finished up our annual Stuff the Bus school supply campaign. With the COVID-19 issue this year — and the fact that supplies will not be shared — we hope to make a difference in helping Fayette County children have a successful school year with some of the supplies they will need to get started. All supplies are donated to the school and the schools see that those who need supplies are given what they need. We also are still in search of funding for our Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which is a book gifting program for children birth to 5-years-old. Literacy remains one of our initiatives and we want our children to gain the reading skills necessary to start school on the right path to success. Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders.”

If anyone would like to give to The United Way of Fayette County, they may do so by mailing a check to United Way of Fayette County, 133 S. Main St., Suite 20, Washington CH, OH 43160

