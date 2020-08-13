Saturday Farmers Market lineup announced

There was much news this past spring about the many who were buying up seeds, and bedding plants in order to plant gardens, often for the first time. Nurseries sold out quickly. Similarly, there was a run on baby chicks; if you failed to get your annual chick order in before the run, you might have been stuck with a long wait or something other than what you actually wanted. Seeds, potato and onion sets became scarce commodities similar to dried beans, yeast, bleach and rubbing alcohol.

From what I’ve read and heard, the surge in planting and growing rose largely from TIME and WORRY. As both adults and children were home more, they had the time they might not have had in past years to plant and tend, water and feed, nurture and plan. Of course, families with young children were also probably thinking about how to engage and occupy these children and fill their days, which had previously been filled with school, sports and other activities outside of the home.

And people were naturally worried about food shortages, the safety of venturing out to stores and the ability to feed their families. Why not put in some vegetables, plant a fruit tree or raise rabbits for meat or chickens for eggs?

I am so curious to hear the many stories of local residents related to raising one’s own food; what did you try and why? What was the most fun…..the planning or the executing? What turned out to be frustrating or ridiculous? Do you believe you’ll try again or expand on your early attempts? Please share your stories; stop by my booth at the Farmers Market or email foodhabfarm@gmail.com.

The Fayette County Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well. Vendors who provide their phone number may be contacted for advance orders.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Sweet corn (Nirvana Bi-color, Eden White), tomatoes (heirloom, red, yellow, green), zucchini, yellow squash, candy onions, cucumbers, cabbage, melons, broccoli, kale, bell peppers, green beans, peppers by Justin (super chili, sweet banana, jalapeño, garden salsa), cherry tomatoes. Adult and children’s face masks and ice cold beverages. Call Elaine @ 740-606-6333 or email byegardens@gmail.com to place orders.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Adult and children’s face masks in 4 sizes, crochet pot scrubbers (great for cleaning veggies too!) and hand poured wax melts in over 60 scents. Cozy Baby essentials including crochet blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, flannel receiving blankets and teething toys. (New fabrics this week!)

Garland Farm Sweetcorn (Ike & Justine Garland): Sweet corn.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Homemade baked goods: buckeyes, baklava, sourdough crackers (garlic/turmeric, rosemary, jalapeno/cumin, “everything”). Farm honey and honey/strawberry preserves. Natural body products: glycerin and honey soaps, beeswax hand and cuticle creams, lip balms, and natural insect repellent. Catnip, cilantro seed, and seasonal produce, including garlic, cucumbers, tomatillos, green beans, leeks, walla walla sweet onions, potatoes (red and Austrian Crescent fingerlings). Hand knitted fruit and vegetable purses.

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King): Supersweet white and bi-color corn, watermelons, multiple varieties of cantaloupe, honeydew, Crenshaw melons, green beans, home grown tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, peppers, Yukon Gold potatoes. Baked goods.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Adrian & Tina Eicher): Cut flowers – sunflowers, gladiolus, amaranths, sunflowers, snapdragons, dahlias, ornamental basil, zinnias and dehlias as well as flower arrangements. Fresh cut herbs.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Food (Julie Mosny & David Persinger): The Pie Lady –Local honey and cut comb honey. Also will have blackberry, peach, apple, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb and blueberry pies, cinnamon rolls, Cinni mini’s, buns bars, iced sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies. The Jam Man – black raspberry jam, Brazilian pineapple, peach flamingo and a few no added sugar varieties. Also assorted Texas sheet cakes.

