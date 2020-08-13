Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 12

Obstructing Official Business: At 12:57 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While in contact with the occupants, they lied about their identities, and one was found to have active warrants and was a runaway juvenile from another county. Autumn Hill, who is 18-years-old, was arrested and charged.

Domestic Violence: At 4:08 a.m., an officer responded to the Bluestone Inn in reference to a disturbance. Officers located the disturbance between Tavia and Paul Kettles. It was determined that both assaulted one another, and both were arrested and charged.

Criminal Damaging: At 6:04 a.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Contact was made with Tracy Barnhart, who advised that unknown persons busted two of the windows out of her vehicle with rocks. A witness observed the offenders, and an investigation began.

Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse Instruments: At 8:57 a.m., officers responded to the rear of 1101 Columbus Ave. in reference to a drug overdose. James Picklesimer was located and refused treatment. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was charged accordingly.

Theft: At 9:45 a.m., Lisa Thompson reported a theft complaint. She advised that unknown persons stole her wallet from her desk at her place of employment. A theft report was completed.