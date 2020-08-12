Groves gets prison for abusing child

A Jeffersonville woman who caused serious injuries to her 3-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to four to six years in prison.

Laryssa J. Groves, 24, recently plead guilty in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to second-degree felonious assault, one count of second-degree felony endangering children, and two counts of third-degree felony endangering children.

As previously reported by the Record-Herald, on Nov. 19 Groves took her 3-year-old stepdaughter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus due to injuries the girl had sustained, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The child reportedly had severe bruising and swelling around the face, head, neck and back areas.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Sgt. Chuck Kyle, the investigator on the case, said the injuries sustained were “by far the worst I’ve ever seen to a child.” A Nationwide doctor reportedly told authorities that the injuries were “not accidental.”

The FCSO initiated an investigation and two “forensic interviews” with the child were conducted.

Laryssa Groves, of 371 Yorkshire Drive, was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged. Then on Dec. 10, her husband, David M.P. Groves, was also charged.

On Feb. 20 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, David Groves, 21, pled guilty to endangering children, a felony of the third degree. The Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a count of felonious assault and two other counts of endangering children against Groves.

David Groves was sentenced by Judge Steven Beathard to three years in prison.

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, the state felt it may not have been able to prove that David Groves actually took part in the assault of his daughter. However, Weade added that he at least let the assault occur.

Jeffersonville woman pleads guilty to felonious assault, child endangering