Recently, the Fayette County Engineer’s Office began various projects around the community including a bridge replacement on Danville Road north of Bloomingburg. As of when the project started on July 27, it’s expected to continue for about two months, finishing around the middle of September. The project is estimated at a cost of about $500,000 with 95 percent of the price being funded federally.

