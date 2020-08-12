Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 12

Melissa R. Walters, 46, 816 Yeoman St., no operator’s license.

Autumn M. Hill, 18, Jeffersonville, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Paul R. Kettles, 52, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 205, domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Tavia R. Kettles, 40, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 205, domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Female, 17, Springfield, driving with permit without valid driver.

Aug. 11

Reese M. Read, 22, last known address 324 E. Court St., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy J. Glispie, 28, London, grand jury indictment (fifth-degree felony).

Derek Rhoads, 35, 221 W. Ohio Ave., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jacob M. Brookes, 24, 135 W. Circle Ave., no helmet with motorcycle permit.

Aug. 10

Nathan A. Carr, 24, 1225 Dayton Ave., child support suspension.

Tiffany Clark, 28, Mt. Sterling, stop sign violation.

Timothy J. Young, 26, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Lacy Waybright, 25, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Karie D. Campbell, 32, 1125 Campbell St., bench warrant – Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry R. Stewart, 41, 1524 Dennis St., Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Whitney K. Delong, 32, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, bench warrant – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 9

Female, 17, Washington C.H., domestic violence.