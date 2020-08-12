Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 11

Burglary: At 10:48 a.m., Randy Ruth reported a burglary complaint. He advised that sometime between noon and 1:30 p.m., unknown persons entered his unlocked residence and stole his wallet. A report was completed.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 3:37 p.m., an officer responded to a Fayette Recovery home in reference to drugs inside the treatment facility. Officers located drug paraphernalia on Reece Reed. Reed was arrested and charged.

Assault: At 4:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with Angel Blevins, who advised that she was assaulted by Cassey Green, who departed. Contact was made with Green, who advised that she was assaulted by Angel Blevins. A report was completed due to conflicting statements.

Domestic Violence: At 8:07 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Contact was made with a woman and Derek Rhoads. The woman made a claim of domestic violence against Rhoads and had visible signs of being assaulted. Rhoads was arrested and charged.

Aug. 10

Theft: At 6:43 p.m., Alfred Dixon, of Commons Drive, reported the theft of money from his residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Possessing Drug Abuse Instrument: At 11:09 p.m. after being arrested for a failure to appear warrant, Whitney Delong, at large, admitted to officer that she was in possession of a syringe used in the ingestion of drugs. Charges were filed.

Aug. 9

Theft: At 9:34 a.m., Elizabeth Collie reported the theft of her vehicle from behind her residence on Dayton Avenue. The vehicle was later located by the victim on State Route 41. The investigation is ongoing.