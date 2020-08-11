Two indicted for trafficking methamphetamine

Two Washington C.H. residents have been indicted for trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine following a joint investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the US 23 Major Crimes Task Forces.

Joshua E. Frost, 38, of 1010 Briar Ave., was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on a first-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and two second-degree felony counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. He is accused of selling or offering to sell meth on three separate occasions in February.

Frost is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $51,000 bond.

Bethany L. Viar, 20, also of Briar Ave., was indicted on one count of second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs. She is accused of selling or offering to sell meth on Feb. 13.

She is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $11,000 bond.

The investigation ended July 1 shortly after 11:30 p.m. with a traffic stop on the parking lot of the Flying J Travel Center on State Route 41 NW in Jeffersonville, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The suspects — identified as Frost and Viar — were inside a 2010 Hyundai Elantra at the time of the stop.

Deputy Jason Havens and K-9 officer, “Odra,” conducted a “free-air sniff of the vehicle’s exterior and received a positive indication for the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle,” said Stanforth. A search found more than 200 grams of a substance presumptively identified as methamphetamine.

Following the traffic stop, sheriff’s detectives and task force agents obtained and executed a search warrant in the early morning hours on July 2 at the suspect’s residence on Briar Avenue, which reportedly led to the discovery of additional evidence.

Frost and Viar were transported to the Fayette County Jail and incarcerated. Their vehicle was impounded by the sheriff’s office as part of the investigation, according to Stanforth.

Both are scheduled to go to trial in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 23.

