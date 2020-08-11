Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JULY 28

VENTILATION: 1825 Columbus Avenue, 8:18 p.m., Goodwill Store – Received call from employee reporting the LPG tank on the fork lift had been leaking and requested FD assistance with ventilation. FD confirmed the tank valve was closed, performed air monitoring and ventilated the rear warehouse.

JULY 27

PILOT LIGHT ISSUE: 525 Albin Avenue, 12:44 p.m. – FD received a call for a problem with a pilot light on a furnace. FD arrived on scene and investigated. FD found the pilot light on the furnace was loud and looked bigger then it should be. FD shut the gas and power off to the furnace and advised the occupant have HVAC person look at the furnace.

NATURAL GAS CHECK: 100 W. Oakland Avenue, 12:56 p.m. – FD received a call for the smell of natural gas in the area. FD arrived on scene and found natural gas coming from a pressure relief value. FD had Fayette County Sheriff contact Vectren to have them look at it.

NATURAL GAS CHECK: 628 High St., 1:10 p.m. – FD received a call for natural gas leak at the furnace. FD arrived on scene and investigated that the gas and power line had been shut off to the furnace by the occupant before FD arrived. The occupant told FD that they could hear what sounded like a gas leak at the furnace. FD turned the gas on to the furnace and checked for a gas leak. FD didn’t detect a gas leak at the time of the check. FD turned the gas to the furnace back off and advised the occupant to a HVAC person to look at the furnace.

NATURAL GAS CHECK: 718 W. Elm St., 10:20 p.m. – Received call from home owner reporting an odor of gas inside the residence and requested FD to check it for safety. FD investigation found multiple leaks and elevated levels of natural gas concentrations on all levels of the residence. FD shut off the gas at the meter, assisted with ventilation and advised the homeowner to contact Vectren and have repairs made.

MUTUAL AIDE: 2263 Rockmills-Good Hope Road, 11:46 p.m. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a mutual aide response with a tanker and manpower for a barn fire. FD provided manpower, a water supply, equipment and apparatus.