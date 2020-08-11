Helping ‘Gizzy’ get home

After a dog was found trapped at a location in Washington Cemetery on Monday, the Fayette County Dog Shelter answered a call to assist a cemetery employee with rescuing the pup.

The pup’s name is “Gizzy” and, according to the dog shelter, he was reported missing by his family over the weekend. Gizzy appeared to be okay and was returned to his family that same day.

Aside from this recent rescue, the dog shelter has been busy this year and currently has 13 dogs in its care.

According to Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater, so far this year approximately 71 dogs have been reunited with their owners, approximately 50 have been adopted out and 96 have been rescued and/or transferred to other facilities.

“We are a very small shelter that encourages folks who may be interested in adopting a new dog, or if they have lost their dog, to please reach out to us or stop by the shelter,” explained Prater.

The adoption fee is $80 which includes the current year dog license, parvo/distemper and rabies vaccines, and also the spay/neuter.

Those who would like to assist at the shelter can volunteer to work with the pups.

“We are allowing volunteers to walk dogs and spend time with them outside, but we have to follow the governor’s recommendations,” explained Prater.

Having volunteers helps to give the dogs exercise and to socialize them.

Another way to assist the shelter is by providing donations.

Items that are always accepted include bleach, laundry detergent, raw hides, kong toys and various cleaning supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, which is located at 1550 Robinson Road in Washington Court House, during open hours — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

To follow shelter activities and pups available for adoption, follow the Facebook page, “Fayette County Dog Shelter,” or visit the website at www.faycoso.com/155/Fayette-County-Dog-Shelter.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

After being reported missing over the weekend, “Gizzy” was found trapped at a location in Washington Cemetery. The Fayette County Assistant Dog Warden Brittany Bryant (left) and Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater (right) responded to the cemetery and worked with a cemetery employee to rescue the pup. According to Prater, Gizzy appeared to be okay and was returned to his family on Monday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_117321028_2308059866169680_6041991310403581812_n.jpg After being reported missing over the weekend, “Gizzy” was found trapped at a location in Washington Cemetery. The Fayette County Assistant Dog Warden Brittany Bryant (left) and Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater (right) responded to the cemetery and worked with a cemetery employee to rescue the pup. According to Prater, Gizzy appeared to be okay and was returned to his family on Monday. Courtesy photo