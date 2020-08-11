The VFW Post 3762 recently donated to Buckeye Boys State. Pictured (L to R): Glenn Rankin, Bob Malone and Paul Sands.
The VFW Post also recently donated to the Rose Avenue Community Center and Church. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Greg Fassler, Tracy Patterson and Sheldon Litton.
