‘Harvest peak’ at Wednesday Farmers Market

At the Fayette County Farmers Wednesday Market, it’s harvest peak!

This week the market vendors have lots of tomatoes, a vast assortment of melons, sweetcorn, summer squash, zucchini, sausage brats, handmade face masks, wax melts, baby blankets, catnip toys and more! All fresh, All local! This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.

Vendors stating they plan on attending (others may come as well) today and the items they expect to bring include:

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): super sweet white corn, bi-color corn , home grown tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, Yukon gold potatoes, zucchini, peppers, cucumbers, melons, watermelon, Crenshaw melons, honey dew, assorted baked goods.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): sweet corn, zucchini, cucumbers, onions, cabbage, melons, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeños, super chili peppers, garden salsa peppers, cherry tomatoes. Also adult and children’s face masks.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

KAZ Creations (Michele Zurakowski—614-563-0541): Variety of jellies for mixing with cheese. Washington Court House Blue Lion and Miami Trace Panther masks.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): adult and children’s face masks in 4 sizes, crochet pot scrubbers (great for cleaning veggies too!) and hand poured wax melts in over 60 scents. Cozy Baby essentials including crocheted blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, receiving blankets and teething toys. (New fabrics this week!)

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): broad assortment of seasonal produce.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple upside down cake, other baked goods, catnip toys, assorted button jewelry.

