Manhunt crosses multiple counties

Following a recent manhunt through multiple counties, 25-year-old Jeremy L. Bowen out of Columbus — who had active warrants in both Fayette County and Marion County — was arrested.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the warrants in Fayette were for Failure to Appear for Traffic Violations.

Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said in a press release that on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9:30 p.m., a deputy, along with units from the South Bloomfield Police Department, were involved in pursuit of a silver Ford Taurus with no registration acting suspiciously in the area. The suspect was able to avoid capture.

Approximately three hours later, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Pickaway County Sheriff Dispatch Center and advised a vehicle with the same description was “acting suspiciously” in the area of the Village of Tarlton.

Corporal Kyle Eveland and his K-9 partner, Edguy, who were in the earlier pursuit, drove to the area and saw the suspect vehicle being operated on Old Tarlton Pike in Pickaway County.

The male driver of the vehicle then sped away from Cpl. Eveland westbound on Old Tarlton Pike. Cpl. Eveland was able to get a look at the suspect and noticed numerous tattoos around his neck and a short haircut.

The pursuit continued through the City of Circleville and onto US 23 where the suspect vehicle went northbound in the southbound lanes at speeds over 90 MPH, according to the release.

The suspect then crossed the median at Deercreek Auto Parts where it soon struck guardrails on the east and west sides of the roadway. At Mile Post 12 on US 23, units from the Circleville Post of the Highway Patrol clocked the suspect at 105 MPH.

The South Bloomfield Police Department deployed stop sticks in the area of the Circleville Highway Patrol Post, but the suspect crossed the median avoiding them. As the pursuing deputy crossed the median, he became stuck in a low area.

The suspect vehicle continued into a driveway just north of the Highway Patrol Post where the driver fled on foot.

Pickaway County Corporal Kyle Eveland along with Deputy Lance Canterbury soon deployed K-9 Edguy for a track. Approximately 60 yards from the vehicle, Edguy located the suspect’s shoes, but the track was lost soon after.

At approximately 8:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, other deputies, the South Bloomfield Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit were dispatched to the area of Cooks Creek Golf Course on the report of a suspicious person matching the description of the suspect from the pursuit.

Citizens in the area reported the suspect was walking on cart paths on the golf course. Each time the suspect was located in the area of the golf course he allegedly fled on foot.

At 11:30 a.m. the same day, the suspect was seen along State Route 104 in the area of West Ford Road. As deputies arrived, they saw the suspect on State Route 316 just west of State Route 104 where he was approached but again fled.

A taser was deployed and made contact, but the suspect was able to pull out the probes and continue fleeing.

A short time later, a helicopter from the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the suspect hiding in a junk pile behind a residence on Gibson Road where he was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Bowen. On top of finding the active warrants, Bowen was charged with Failure to Comply with the Order of a Police Officer, Receiving Stolen Property, Speeding, Operating a Vehicle with No License, Failure to Control, and Not Obeying Traffic Control Devices.

Sheriff Radcliff would like to thank the South Bloomfield Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cooks Creek Golf Course, and the other citizens that assisted in bringing this matter to an end with the arrest of Bowen.

