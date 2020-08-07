‘Color Run’ against drugs to be held in September

The second-ever “Wright” Run Against Drugs will be happening this September.

The event is a 5K Color Run held in Washington Park, which is off Eyman Park Drive in Washington C.H. The course is both pet and child friendly. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (times are subject to change).

As a Color Run, there will be five stations set up around the walking path to toss colored cornstarch on participants.

Local Jennifer Huseby is in charge of the event.

According to Huseby, on Feb. 2 of 2017, her 21-year-old son, Gage Wright, passed away from a fentanyl overdose. This event is held in remembrance of Gage and to assist others in the community,

“One thing I had a lot of trouble with when I found out that he was using, was finding help for him — trying to find somewhere to take him if he decided he was ready for treatment,” said Huseby.

To assist others with gaining access to this information, during the event there will be members of various organizations that provide help to share information on how and where to receive it.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Fayette County Drug Prevention Coalition. Last year, the event managed to raise and donate $1,157 to the organization with 45 participants.

“The reason for this event, and for donating to the Prevention Coalition, is they go to our schools, and they are educating all of our children on drugs including alcohol and nicotine. I learned with my son that if you’ve got someone who’s in active addiction, you can’t make them get help. They’re not going to get help until they’re ready to. So, I feel like if we can target our children and make sure they’re educated, and they know the facts, maybe we can kind of help steer them away from it, and we can maybe make a change that way,” said Huseby.

Also during the event will be a raffle for various donated prizes. Raffle tickets will cost $1 each or six for $5.

Handmade Fun Run Tutus will also be sold for $10 each. Multiple sizes will be available as all ages are welcome to participate.

A DJ will be playing music to help participants warm up for their walk, jog or run.

Pre-registration ends Aug. 21. Tickets for those ages 12 and under cost $20 per ticket, those ages 13 and over cost $30 per ticket, and a team ticket (four people) costs $25 per person. As the tickets are sold through eventbrite, eventbrite does have a small processing fee.

The pre-registration costs include a t-shirt and a swag-bag. Swag bags are filled with donated items including sunglasses, miniature bubbles and a color packet to throw at the beginning of the event.

Same-day event registration costs $20, cash only, but does not include a t-shirt or swag bag.

To assist in keeping participants safe during the pandemic, Huseby explained she will be going to the park the morning of the event to sanitize the large shelter house that will be used. There will also be hand sanitizer on every table and neck gaiter masks in each swag bag.

Following the event, bottled water, granola bars and bananas will be available for participants.

For more information or to register, visit the Facebook event page, “The ‘Wright’ Run Against Drugs 2020,” or eventbrite. Those who are unable to attend but would still like to donate to the cause, are welcome to do so through eventbrite.

Those wishing to donate or provide sponsorship are welcome to contact Huseby at littlejen2010@gmail.com.

ABOUT FAITH IN RECOVERY/FAYETTE COUNTY PREVENTION COALITION:

The Faith in Recovery/Fayette County Prevention Coalition will create a unified community response to prevent youth substance abuse and support the development of effective community programs to promote a safer, healthier, and drug free Fayette County.

Jennifer Huseby (left) and Kayla Gray (right) were working to share information on the “Wright” Run Against Drugs 2020 5K during downtown Washington Court House events over the summer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_20200807_152232.jpg Jennifer Huseby (left) and Kayla Gray (right) were working to share information on the “Wright” Run Against Drugs 2020 5K during downtown Washington Court House events over the summer. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo