Legacy Reception to be held in September

The Fayette County Women’s Republican Club will be hosting the Annual Legacy Reception this September.

The exact date of the reception is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be held at The American Legion Post 25, 1240 US-22 in Washington Court House.

Social hour will be at 6 p.m. with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will include pulled pork, coleslaw, chips and a dessert.

The key note speaker for the evening will be Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy.

Tickets for the evening are priced as follows: $20 for a single or $35 for a couple. Children 12 years old and under will be $10 each. Please see any club member for tickets or more information.