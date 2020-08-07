Amore receives inaugural scholarship

Local bowler and recent graduate Andrew Amore has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the Daroll and Dolores Frewing College Scholarship.

The scholarship — which carries a $25,000 value and is administered by the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame (IBMHOF) — was introduced by the Frewings, of US Bowling Corporation (USBC), “to assist the child or grandchild of a Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America member with their education.”

“When we were developing the idea for the program and I mentioned how much the scholarship would be worth, a number of people asked me why we didn’t just go with five $5,000 awards and make five families happy,” Daroll Frewing said. “But $5,000 doesn’t go very far in college today. We wanted this scholarship to make a real difference in someone’s life.”

Amore — son of Ron and Diane Amore — is a 2020 graduate of Miami Trace High School and is now enrolled at Muskingum University in New Concord. In high school, Amore had a 3.9 grade point average (on a 4-point scale), and was part of the football, track, wrestling and bowling teams. His community service resume includes raising funds for the Bowlers to Veterans Link and working with Special Olympics Bowling.

He also has been actively involved with the Good Hope Lions Club and is a 10-year member of 4-H. In fact, Amore’s work with 4-H — serving on the Fayette County Junior Fair Board, running the 4-H livestock shows and other activities at the fair — has prevented him from bowling in the USBC Junior Gold Championships and chasing additional scholarship opportunities.

“When he makes a commitment, he sticks to it,” Ron said. “It has never been an issue. He would have liked to bowl, but he values keeping his word more.”

Amore said he intends to pursue a degree in business administration, and also is interested in law.

In an essay that accompanied his scholarship application, he wrote: “In order to be able to properly give back to bowling, I need to attend college to grow and enrich my mind so one day [I can share my knowledge]. I see this scholarship as an investment in the future of the bowling family, as it will help pay to educate the future leaders of USBC, of which I aspire to be one day.”

Amore served on the Ohio State USBC Board for a year and on the state’s USBC Youth Committee for three years, following in the service-focused footsteps of his father, who has contributed his time to bowling at the local and state levels, and became a member of the BPAA Board of Directors on Aug. 1, representing Ohio.

“It’s important to give back to organizations that have been good to you,” Amore said.

“The Frewings have been tremendous supporters of the Hall of Fame for many years, and we’re thrilled to help with the scholarship,” IBMHOF Chairman Mike Aulby said. “We appreciate the continued generosity of the Frewings. This scholarship will greatly benefit members of the BPAA family for many years.”

Daroll and Dolores Frewing also are BPAA’s 2020 Special Projects Award honorees.

The information in this article was provided by the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame.

ABOUT IBMHOF:

The International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame, located at the International Bowling Campus in Arlington, Texas, collects, preserves and exhibits the 5,000-year history of the worldwide sport of bowling, and features rare photos and vintage film clips to tell the stories of bowling’s hall-of-fame members. Visit BowlingMuseum.com to learn more.

Andrew Amore with his parents Ron and Diane Amore. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_thumbnail_AmoresExterior.jpg Andrew Amore with his parents Ron and Diane Amore. Photos courtesy of Diane Amore Andrew Amore pictured with coaches for Muskingum University following his signing to play bowling for the college recently. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_thumbnail_AndrewCoaches.jpg Andrew Amore pictured with coaches for Muskingum University following his signing to play bowling for the college recently. Photos courtesy of Diane Amore