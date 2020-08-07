Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

July 15

McDonald’s, 12518 U.S. Route 35 N.W., Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found in the reach-in cooler near the ware washing sinks and frappuccino machine. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Soil accumulation found on wall where the sanitizer buckets are stored. A hole found in the ceiling in the storage room. The facility must be maintained in good repair. The person-in-charge displayed good knowledge of critical control points.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 12394 U.S. Route 35, Jeffersonville. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: several food containers stored on the clean equipment were found with residue and stacked while wet. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination, and they must be air dried. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: chicken cooler floor, main kitchen floor (especially around borders), microwave, and microwave shelves. Non-food contact surfaces and the facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The current license for the food establishment was not available. A license must be on display for the food service operation at all times at the licensed location. Critical Control Point: protection from contamination — food contact surfaces found with food residue on the clean equipment rack. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination.

McDonald’s, 1401 Leesburg Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: soil accumulation found on the pop nozzles on the soda machine located in the dining room area. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Perishable food items in a cold holding state must be at least 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. The orange juice was found above this. According to the manager, due to the manufacturer’s label, the juice can be above 41 degrees Fahrenheit; however, he could not provide the information immediately. He stated that he will provide this information at a later date. The orange juice was discarded during the inspection, and the manager was told to have the juice machine inspected, repaired if necessary, or adjusted prior to use. A kitchen freezer and handwash sink were found not in service. All equipment must be maintained in good repair. Also, the walk-in freezer still has ice accumulation along the door, fan guards, shelves and floor. The storage room walls were found with soil accumulation. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Soil accumulation found on the walk-in cooler fan guards and grease accumulation found on the deep fryer panels. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Critical Control Point: time/ temperature controlled safety — perishable food in cold holding state found above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Protection from contamination — pop nozzles found with soil accumulation. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination.