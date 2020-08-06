Lineup announced for Saturday Farmers Market

Perhaps you’ve been reveling in the cooler temperatures of this past week…feeling a bit less lethargic, amazed at the cool breezes, or even able to imagine firing up the grill, which has seemed too hot and perhaps even dangerous for some time.

Many have no doubt raised their happy and amazed faces to the sprinkles which turned into huge droplets, and hopefully young and old danced in the showers and puddles. Or you had no time to dance, but appreciatively dug into the weeding….weeds which newly left the finally damp soil with gentle pulling. You may have a bit more spring in our steps, and our flowers and vegetables are restored and “springy” having received the bounty of rainfall, which is so much more restorative than watering from a hose or drip line.

Last Saturday the rain held off during the market time, with drops coming down only as the last of the vendors was packing up. After that, many of us got a good soaking rain, the kind that actually gets to the roots of plants, rather than barely wetting the surface and evaporating almost immediately.

Several of the vegetable crops that are the most popular (including sweet corn and green beans) are planted in succession, over many weeks, so that crops are available over an extended season. These crops need the right soil, light and moisture conditions over multiple plantings. The same is true of plantings of flowers, including sunflowers: we now have two vendors of cut flowers and customers flock to their booths for beautiful bouquets pre-made or made to order. The plants that feed our need for sustenance and beauty all rely on optimal growing conditions, including sunlight, rain, and healthy soil. And because we generally are not satisfied with foraged foods, we need the humans who tend the gardens that feed our needs.

The Fayette County Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well. Vendors who provide their phone number may be contacted for advance orders.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Food (Julie Mosny & David Persinger): The Pie Lady –Local honey and cut comb honey. Also will have blackraspberry, blackberry, peach, apple, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb and blueberry pies, cinnamon rolls, Cinni mini’s, buns bars, iced sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer—740-572-0134 – make advance orders before 5 p.m. Thursday): Artisan bread, muffins.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Sweet corn, Georgia peaches, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, cucumbers, cabbage, melons, green beans, kale, broccoli, adult and children’s face masks, ice cold beverages, baked goods. Call Elaine @ 740-606-6333 or email ekitchencreations@gmail.com to place orders.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Adult and children’s face masks in 4 sizes, crochet pot scrubbers (great for cleaning veggies too!) and hand poured wax melts in over 60 scents. Cozy Baby essentials including crochet blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, flannel receiving blankets and teething toys. (New fabrics this week!)

Engedi (Alana Walters, Janet Bick, Beth Day): Assorted home baked goods including cinnamon rolls, yeast bread and rolls, cookies, fruit pies and noodles. Seasonal produce including green beans, squash, tomatoes.

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King) and Gerhardts (Kevin Gerhardt): Supersweet white and bi-color corn, watermelons, multiple varieties of cantaloupe, honeydew, Crenshaw melons, green beans, many varieties of field ripened tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, peppers, Yukon Gold potatoes.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Adrian & Tina Eicher): Cut flowers – sunflowers, gladiolus, amaranths, sunflowers, snapdragons, dahlias, ornamental basil, zinnias and dahlias as well as flower arrangements. Fresh cut herbs.

