Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 5

Trenton F.A. Henize, 21, 2001 Heritage Drive Apt. 2, child endangerment (first-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 4

Jamie L. Johnson, 36, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Destiny D. Daniels, 31, 6623 Stafford Road, license forfeiture.

Aug. 3

Caleb Caplinger, 23, 1103 Willard St., obstructing official business (second-degree misdemeanor), disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 2

Austin R. Defisher, 25, 1025 Dayton Ave., misconduct at emergency, failure to control, no operator’s license.