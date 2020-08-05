Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 5
Trenton F.A. Henize, 21, 2001 Heritage Drive Apt. 2, child endangerment (first-degree misdemeanor).
Aug. 4
Jamie L. Johnson, 36, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
Destiny D. Daniels, 31, 6623 Stafford Road, license forfeiture.
Aug. 3
Caleb Caplinger, 23, 1103 Willard St., obstructing official business (second-degree misdemeanor), disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).
Aug. 2
Austin R. Defisher, 25, 1025 Dayton Ave., misconduct at emergency, failure to control, no operator’s license.