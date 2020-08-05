Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 4

Theft: At 4:59 p.m., Curtis Wyrick reported a theft complaint. He advised that he purchased a pizza at Little Caesars and sat his wallet on the counter and departed. He realized his wallet was left at the store, and when he returned his wallet had been stolen. A theft report was completed.

Assault: At 6:56 p.m., a woman reported an assault complaint. She advised that she confronted George Shadley in the Kroger parking lot in reference to a theft. When she confronted Shadley, she advised that he punched her in the face. A report was completed.