Local AT&T customers lose service

On Tuesday, many AT&T customers within Fayette County lost various services including landlines, access to cell phone data and access to internet services.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the interruption in services was reportedly due to a fiber cut off 62 North within the county.

At this time, the cause for the cut fiber is unknown.

To check outages directly through the AT&T website, please go to www.att.com/outages/. According to the website, over 200 customers in Washington C.H. were impacted, and the services are expected to be back to normal as of Wednesday; however, an exact time is not listed.

According to Downdetector, www.//downdetector.com/status/att/map/, which tracks reports being made of various services being unavailable, approximately 35 reports of downed services were received from Washington C.H. by 9:44 a.m. Tuesday. Within the next couple hours, over 80 more reports were received.

Individuals weren’t the only residents impacted as some businesses also utilize AT&T services.

One such local business was Hong Kong Buffet, 1142 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House. As the business’s internet was down, so was their ability to immediately process electronic payments, so other methods, such as paying with cash, had to be utilized.

